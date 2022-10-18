Low income families get winterizing help

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The weatherization assistance program is designed to help low-income households overcome high energy costs by making homes more energy efficient.

Depending on the dwelling, the weatherization measures may or may not include tactics such as weather stripping doors, windows, and much more; however, eligibility to apply is based on household income for single and multi-family homes.

“We go through the whole thing, do an audit, evaluate what the cost might be. Depending on whether it’s got seniors or children or a combination of seniors and children and disabled individuals that raise the priority of that home, and we can get them up the list faster,” said Shawn Burke, executive director for Western South Dakota Community Action

To apply for low-income energy assistance, click here.

