Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill.

Police determined they were the remains of an adult male who has yet to be identified---Investigators say there are no initial signs of trauma or foul play.

Forensics experts are working with police investigators to learn more---- but they say the man’s identity and cause of death could take weeks.

