Getting warmer this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold overnight as low temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s by morning. Skies are clear with a relatively light wind.

Sunny skies expected for Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for many, with low 70s likely for Sheridan. The warmer air will shift east through the week and highs will be in the 60s and 70s for Rapid City and many others the rest of the week. Expect sunny skies for much of the week, too.

The weekend will start off warm in the 70s with sunny skies, but a strong front will push through Sunday, ushering in cooler air, stronger winds and possibly some moisture.

Highs Sunday and for much of next week will be in the 50s, or cooler. Expect windy weather Sunday and into much of next week. Moisture is possible with this storm system. Depending on the track we could see rain showers, a mix with snow showers or nothing. Stay tuned as we iron out the details.

