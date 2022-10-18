Ellsworth to conduct controlled burns

28th Bomb Wing aircrew members
28th Bomb Wing aircrew members(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron and Air Force Wildland Fire Branch are planning to conduct controlled burns on base beginning Tuesday, depending on weather conditions.

The fires will enhance vegetation and improve environmental conditions on Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Controlled burns are the safest and most effective method available to environmental managers for vegetation enhancement. The burns will be managed by civil engineer and fire personnel.

People living on or around the base can expect to see smoke from the fires, and may see or hear fire response vehicles on route and at the fire locations.

All precautions will be taken to minimize any impact and ensure public safety remains the priority.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a...
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls.
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit
South Dakota ranks high on most dangerous states to drive in during the winter.
Time to dust off your winter driving skills
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends

Latest News

Children older than 2 months can receive the whooping cough vaccine.
Whooping cough can cause health complications
Opting not to get the flu vaccine could lead to more server complications.
Minority groups less likely to get flu shots
Grannies Knitting
Granny Hobbies are Back in Style!
Weather
Temperatures continue to warm up.