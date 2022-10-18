Ellsworth to conduct controlled burns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron and Air Force Wildland Fire Branch are planning to conduct controlled burns on base beginning Tuesday, depending on weather conditions.

The fires will enhance vegetation and improve environmental conditions on Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Controlled burns are the safest and most effective method available to environmental managers for vegetation enhancement. The burns will be managed by civil engineer and fire personnel.

People living on or around the base can expect to see smoke from the fires, and may see or hear fire response vehicles on route and at the fire locations.

All precautions will be taken to minimize any impact and ensure public safety remains the priority.

