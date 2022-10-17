A “terrier-fying” afternoon for Tails ‘n Training

7th Annual Pooch-a-ween is celebrated at Tails 'n Training
7th Annual Pooch-a-ween is celebrated at Tails 'n Training
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Reader beware some of the following images might be too scary for some readers! You have been warned.

Dogs were scaring everyone Sunday at the 7th Annual Pooch-a-ween at Tails ‘n Training in Rapid City. The puppy event according to them, is a good way to train dogs with social interactions. Not to mention, a fun way for dogs to get into the Halloween spirit early and blow off some steam for the day.

”The more we can interact with our dogs in situations like this, and different people and people in costumes is definitely beneficial for training to desensitize them when they come across new things and meet new people,” said Tails ‘n Training owner Rebecca Almy.

All the proceeds from the event went to the Oglala Pet Project, a non-profit organization that helps animals find homes and helps keep pets healthy by providing vet resources to pet owners on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

”We help animals on the Pine Ridge reservation. I think it’s important just because there’s such a need on Pine Ridge for assistance with animals, and so, it’s nice in order to give back and help when we can,” said Oglala Pet Project volunteer coordinator Jana Morehouse.

According to the Oglala pet project, as spooky as the event was, the best thing about hosting Poochaween is being able to see some of the dogs that have been helped by the non-profit again.

