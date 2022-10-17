Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men

Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.(KTUL, FAMILY PICTURES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say four Oklahoma men who were last seen riding their bicycles more than a week ago were shot and dismembered.

And authorities say a man considered a person of interest in the case has since disappeared.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says the bodies found late last week in the Deep Fork River are those of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens. The men were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles the evening of Oct. 9.

Prentice says officers interviewed a man Friday who has since been reported missing and may be suicidal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls.
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit
Highschool sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
Zachary Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case
Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
South Dakota Highway Patrol gives teens safety tips on how they can prevent car crashes.
SD Highway Patrol tips for young or new drivers
Court documents say that a Boy Scout killed in an accidental shooting in August was killed by...
Child killed in accidental August shooting at Boy Scouts camp was shot by AK-47
South Dakota Mines show off their STEM skills by making liquid nitrogen ice cream.
BIG event allows girls to interact with the STEM world
The Keystone community comes together to terrify people in the best way possible.
Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience