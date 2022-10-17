Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience

The Keystone community comes together to terrify people in the best way possible.
The Keystone community comes together to terrify people in the best way possible.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story.

After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.

“The Haunting of keystone has always been a real community event, there’s really hardly anyone in this town that doesn’t have something to do with the event and a portion of every ticket we sell goes right back into the community,” said Gideon Oakes, the administrator for the Haunting of Keystone.

The ticket sales help to fund maintenance and staffing for Keystone’s 123-year-old School house museum, which is featured in the haunting.

People who finished the three-part haunting seemed impressed by the hard work and dedication that gave them a spine-chilling experience.

“Scared me half to death not even going to lie,” said Alexa Patton.

“It was fantastic, very well done, the actors were great. The layout was fantastic, really good time. Overall great experience the mine was fantastic, they did a great job there, worst part about it I hit my head several times, grateful for the helmets. The cave was awesome as well, just overall a really good experience,” said her father Scott Patton.

The Haunting of Keystone takes place every Friday and Saturday for the rest of October.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls.
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends
The carjacking victim became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several...
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit
Highschool sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
Zachary Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case
Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case

Latest News

South Dakota Highway Patrol gives teens safety tips on how they can prevent car crashes.
SD Highway Patrol tips for young or new drivers
South Dakota Mines show off their STEM skills by making liquid nitrogen ice cream.
BIG event allows girls to interact with the STEM world
7th Annual Pooch-a-ween is celebrated at Tails 'n Training
A “terrier-fying” afternoon for Tails ‘n Training
Achut Deng, a refugee from South Sudan, poses in her home in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sept. 17,...
‘Don’t Look Back’: Refugee, plant worker writes of survival