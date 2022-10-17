Cool Start, Warm Finish to this Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week will be dry, with a significant warming trend working from west to east across the area. Today we’ll see 50s in western South Dakota, but near 70 in northern Wyoming. Those 70s arrive in western South Dakota Wednesday and last through Saturday.

There are signs of a pattern change Sunday and next week as a series of strong troughs move in from the west. There is a chance for some moisture and much chillier temperatures next week. We’ll continue to monitor these changes and fine tune the forecast as we get closer.

