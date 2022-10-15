Hunters from across the country gather for pheasant opener

It's opener weekend for pheasant hunting and hunters from across the country are here in South...
It's opener weekend for pheasant hunting and hunters from across the country are here in South Dakota to experience it.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s opener weekend for pheasant hunting and hunters from across the country are here in South Dakota to experience it.

This is largely due to the number of wild birds and open spaces the state has.

In addition, many hunters travel for the experience.

Paul Taggard is a hunting guide near Gregory South Dakota, and he says he has met a variety of hunters over the years.

“Every year I see two to three hundred hunters that come to South Dakota from all over the United States, some even overseas,” said Paul Taggard, hunting guide.

He says this reflects just how big pheasant season is in the state.

“South Dakota is the real deal; we got a lot of wild pheasants and the comradery of the groups and to me it’s not about how many birds you kill in a day,” said Taggard.

Robert Olden is from Florida and has been coming to hunt in South Dakota for years.

He said it was important to share the experience and keep the tradition going.

“I’ve been coming forty one of forty-two years now; this is the first time I’ve brought my nephew who just started hunting and he’s loving it,” said Robert Olden, Florida resident.

His nephew, Cole Shelton says it’s an experience he will not soon forget.

“He’s told me about it for years but to actually finally come out here is awesome, I mean just the scenery is beautiful besides the hunting and then watching the dogs work and seeing how everything is done is just amazing,” said Cole Shelton, Florida resident.

The hunters are excited for the rest of the weekend and want to remind everyone to be safe while hunting.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty and Jen Mechaley saving 10 FLDS girls.
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
Police are investigating a crash that killed a juvenile female pedestrian.
Teenager killed in Rapid City hit and run crash
Neveah Brave Heart, 14, was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning.
14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends
Zachary Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case
Fegueroa pleads in vehicular homicide case
Highschool sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills

Latest News

With early voting already under way, the General Election will be held Nov. 8.
South Dakota ranks as one of the least politically engaged states according to study
More than 330 Special Olympic athletes are participating in the Black Hills Area Bowling...
Black Hills Area Bowling Tournament held for Special Olympic athletes - clipped version
Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 2
Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 1