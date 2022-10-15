Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 2

Central falls at home, Pierre edges out Tea Area
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central football team remains winless as the third-ranked team in the state rolled over the Cobblers. Plus, the Pierre Governors outlasted the Tea Area Titans in what could be a preview of the 11AA state championship game. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

