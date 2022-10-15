Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 1

Sturgis dominates on Senior Night, Golddiggers sneak into playoffs
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers honored their seniors and improved to 4-4 on the season with a shutout victory over Douglas. Plus, the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers capitalized in a must-win matchup against Lakota Tech. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

