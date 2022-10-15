Black Hills Area Bowling Tournament held for Special Olympic athletes

By Cyle Clark
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 330 Special Olympic athletes are participating in the Black Hills Area Bowling Tournaments, a two-day event that includes single and unified categories

Today, athletes participated in the singles tournament, which is a traditional bowling tournament but with Special Olympic athletes. Participants ranged from all ages and genders.

The tournaments is hosted by Special Olympics South Dakota, and allow athletes from across the Black Hills with physical and intellectual disabilities to meet and interact with one another.

“They all enjoy this; they look forward to it. I’ll see athletes out in public and they ask me ‘When is bowling?’ “When is bowling?” And they like this area, they like to come and bowl and it’s just fun. You’ll hear yelling and screaming in the background and it’s just a great time,” said Brandon Wolfe, with the Special Olympics Bowling Association.

While the tournament is a competition, it’s less about winning and more about allowing the athletes to socialize with each other in a fun and exciting way.

“I find that socialization is the best part about Special Olympics, everybody is included, nobodies not included. My son has autism, and this allows him to come, and nobody judges, everybody’s here to have fun,” said Amber Schweigert, the coach for the Spearfish Peaks, a team participating in the tournament.

The unified bowling tournament, which has individuals of all abilities competing as teams, happens on Saturday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Meadowood Lanes.

