14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours.

Family and friends invited Darla Black to lead a payer and bless the sight where Neveah was killed, leaving flowers as well as writing “Justice for Neveah” on the sidewalk. The teen was described as a bright and beautiful young girl who was dearly loved by her family, with her entire life ahead of her.

Neveah’s grandmother said that she woke up to the worst nightmare of her life, stating that she never knew something like this could happen to her family. Heather Bettelyoun, Neveah’s mother, pleading for anyone to help, stating that “they ran over my daughter and just left her to die;” and by the time she got to the scene to help, it was too late for Neveah.

Anyone with information can call Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the letters “RCPD” and the information to 847411. The vehicle was described as a newer dark-colored full-sized pickup truck. Police and family are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver and pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.