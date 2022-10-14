Warmer Today; Near Normal Temperatures this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer temperatures can be expected today as the cool airmass moves east. Highs will be in the 60s this afternoon, with some spots touching on 70 degrees. Breezy conditions will continue, but not quite as windy as it’s been the past couple of days.

Isolated showers are possible today through Saturday morning as a cold front and upper level disturbance move through. Temperatures will be back to normal this weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Unseasonably warm temperatures return by the middle of next week as that powerful ridge over the west pushes east in our direction once again.

