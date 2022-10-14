South Dakota public schools weather pandemic well

(KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2021-22 Report Card published on Thursday shows that more than 75% of school districts stayed at the same level or improved proficiency rates in English and math, compared to student performance in the 2018-19 school year. According the Department of Education’s report, 88% of districts saw stable or slightly improved, on-time graduation rates.

The online resource provides a wealth of data to help parents, educators, and community and state leaders understand how their public schools perform on select metrics.

“This year’s Report Card shows a pattern of holding steady through turbulent times,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “That’s remarkable, considering the challenges schools have faced these last two years, and it’s a reflection of South Dakota’s commitment to prioritize face to face learning.”

Attendance is one of the key metrics on the Report Card and an area for concern. Prior to the pandemic, South Dakota’s statewide attendance rate was 92 percent. In 2021-22, it was 86 percent. Fifty-five percent of districts experienced attendance rates in 2021-22 that were lower than their pre-pandemic rates.

“It’s pretty simple: Kids can’t learn if they are not at school,” Sanderson said. One effort the state is making to combat absenteeism is a public awareness campaign. The campaign advises students and their families on the long-term benefits of regular school attendance.

To supplement local efforts to improve student learning coming out of the pandemic, the Department of Education and Board of Regents recently launched the Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program. The free service provides K-12 students with individualized support outside of the school day.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash that killed a juvenile female pedestrian.
Teenager killed in Rapid City hit and run crash
Paha Sapa Grotto helped Custer Search and Rescue get a man out of a private cave in the Black...
Paha Sapa Grotto team rescues man from cave
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Latest News

The entrance to the cave spelunkers were exploring.
Rescues saved a man from an exploration in the cavern.
BHACF awards $65,000 in Community Action grants
BHACF awards $65,000 in Community Action grants
Prescribed fire planned at Wind Cave National Park on Oct.16-17
Rapid City High School, along with several other schools in the state were faced with false...
Hoax call sends law enforcement to Rapid City High School