Social Security recipients to see an increase in January

With inflation driving up prices, this increase could mean relief for some.
With inflation driving up prices, this increase could mean relief for some.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday the U.S. Government announced a historic increase to Social Security benefits due to rising inflation. Millions of people will receive an 8.7% boost in their benefits, meaning some individuals could be seeing more than $140 added to their pockets.

Inflation has caused the price of many things such as gas, rent, and groceries to increase, resulting in people making adjustments to their budgets, just to make ends meet.

Linda Gardner, a recipient of Social Security benefits, worries the increase will have no effect if prices keep going up.

“I’m glad that’s its going up. I’m not sure it’s going up exponentially to match what inflation has gone up, but it will help. My fear is that because it’s going up other prices are going to go up with it,” said Gardner.

Recipients will begin to see an increase in their benefits starting in January, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paha Sapa Grotto helped Custer Search and Rescue get a man out of a private cave in the Black...
Paha Sapa Grotto team rescues man from cave
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Explosion at ammunition manufacturing facility kills one in Clear Lake
Hill City resident and reptile competing for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
Hill City man and his reptile compete for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
Antique vehicle
Antique cars up for auction

Latest News

Again
Staying windy a couple more days
South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8
Deaths connected to fentanyl growing in Wyoming
An employee at the Rustic Nook Bakery decorates a cookie perfect for the fall season.
Lead bakery offers sweet treats to changing main street