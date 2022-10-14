Rescues saved a man from an exploration in the cavern.

The entrance to the cave spelunkers were exploring.
The entrance to the cave spelunkers were exploring.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck.

Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.

A cave rescue
A cave rescue(KOTA/KEVN)

“In my opinion, the least pleasant cave you can enter into The Black Hills. About 600 feet of crawlway, and it’s about 8x14 in size to get to where the person was, so it’s very, very tight, and it limits who can go into the cave,” said Adam Weaver, administrative vice president for National Speleological Society.

A system of webbing similar to a rope was passed to the man, and with the aid of rescuers, he could finally pull himself free through the narrow pathway.

“He actually made it out, and we were all so relieved it was an overall sense of relief that that attempt worked. And he was thrilled to be able to sit up again. So, yeah, I wanted to give him a big hug,” said Rene Ohms, Rocky Mountain regional coordinator for National Cave Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash that killed a juvenile female pedestrian.
Teenager killed in Rapid City hit and run crash
Paha Sapa Grotto helped Custer Search and Rescue get a man out of a private cave in the Black...
Paha Sapa Grotto team rescues man from cave
16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8
FILE - The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Latest News

South Dakota public schools weather pandemic well
BHACF awards $65,000 in Community Action grants
BHACF awards $65,000 in Community Action grants
Prescribed fire planned at Wind Cave National Park on Oct.16-17
Rapid City High School, along with several other schools in the state were faced with false...
Hoax call sends law enforcement to Rapid City High School