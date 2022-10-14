Prescribed fire planned at Wind Cave National Park on Oct.16-17

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 1,038-acre headquarters prescribed fire is planned for Oct. 16 and 17 at Wind Cave National Park. Conditions are currently predicted to be within prescription, and flaming is planned to begin mid-morning.

An operational briefing for firefighters is planned on Sunday at the park’s fire cache followed by a test burn around 9 a.m.

Trails and other locations, outside of non-administrative roads and parking areas, will be closed to everyone but fire personnel. If conditions remain in prescription, the main fire will then be started.

