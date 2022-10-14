A new VA clinic coming soon to the Black Hills

New Rapid City VA building.
New Rapid City VA building.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 49,000-square-foot Veterans Administration community outpatient clinic is under construction in Rapid City and will be twice the size of the facility it’s replacing.

“The natural lighting that we have in here.; we’ve got all the windows that are coming around. We can cool that to cool the building in the summertime. Then we can use that 50-degree temperature to heat the building in the wintertime,” said Ryan Burdick, project engineer for Rapid City VA community-based outpatient clinic.

There will be multiple new services at the new location on the corner of Highway 16 and Catron Boulevard. Officials say the new facility will be beneficial to the needs of service members.

“We’ve expanded our diagnostic services in this location. We have radiology capabilities here; we will be doing X-rays in this building. We will have mobile MRIs; Mobile CT scans were not available in our location because we didn’t have enough room,” said Lisa Curnes, Medical Center director for the VA Black Hills Health Care System.

“It’ll be substantially complete in Mid-April and then seeing the first patient in the summer of ‘23,” said Ryan Burdick, project engineer for Rapid City VA community-based outpatient clinic.

