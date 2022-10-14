Deadwood’s earliest families continue leaving their mark 100 years later

By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood is a national historic landmark and many buildings date back to the late 1800s.

There is the Franklin Hotel, the Adams Museum built in the early 20th century, and the notorious Adams House. Deadwood History Incorporated says at one point in time the Franklin family was the richest family in South Dakota. The Franklins built a grand home in Deadwood with electricity, indoor plumbing, and many modern necessities. After the Franklins, the Adams family moved in, bringing more wealth to the community leaving behind a legacy that is still felt today.

“They really represent what Deadwood was and still is today and because we are a national historic landmark, all of those stories matter. You put those stories together and they’re layered, and they still ring true today. People love that history,” said Rose Speirs, communications director at Deadwood History Incorporated.

Visits to the Adams House and Adams Museum will surely bring you back in time to the wild-wild-west.

