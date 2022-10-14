Breezy with showers possible Saturday

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers will pass through the area on Saturday and it will remain breezy. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph at times. Highs will be in the 50s for many, but some might stay in the 40s while others on the plains could reach the lower 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler. Highs will be in the 50s for many with some 40s possible in higher elevations. Some wind gusts could reach 30 mph at times.

Monday will start off with highs in the 50s and 60s under sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the week with 60s likely Tuesday and even the potential for near 70° highs Wednesday - Friday next week. Plenty of sunshine is expected and it should remain fairly dry.

