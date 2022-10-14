Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man accused of murdering a Box Elder woman in August was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court Friday.

Jamie Hayes Prince, 43 of Box Elder, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Shirley Bartolotta, who was found dead at her home after an alleged assault took place.

Judge Matt Brown entered a not guilty plea on the first-degree murder charge for the defendant.

The next hearing in the case is set for Dec. 14.

If convicted on that murder charge, Prince faces either the death penalty or life without parole.

Prosecutors have 90 days to decide if they want to pursue the death penalty.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.