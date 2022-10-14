Book drive finishes with a donation to the SD Department of Health

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday the annual Readiatrics Book Drive donated thousands of books to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The books, which include genres for all ages, will be available to families receiving services at the Department of Health. Books were collected at all Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations and Rapid City Fire Department’s Station 1.

”Well, the joy is always seeing the smile on those kids’ face when they’re able to stand there and pick a book and know that it’s their book to take home. We’ve been doing this, and in this partnership, for quite a few years with Readatrics and the Department of Health, and Child Family Services. So, that’s really the biggest joy is for those children to take a book and enjoy it,” said Wade Huntington, west region public manager for the South Dakota Department of Health.

Once a child selects a book, it is theirs to keep, without any expectation of returning them.

