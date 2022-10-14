BHACF awards $65,000 in Community Action grants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Area Community Foundation awarded $65,000 in Community Action Grants last week. WellFully and Abbott House received $50,000 to support their ‘Jobs on Wheels’ project and Historic Homestake Opera House received $15,000 to support their education and outreach programs.

Both WellFully and Abbott House provide at-risk youth trauma-informed programs that serve middle school through young adults up to twenty-one. The joint project centers on providing the youth in their organizations the opportunity to prepare themselves for success in the workforce by learning life skills, work ethic, and financial responsibility.

“This will be such a wonderful real life learning opportunity for our kids,” said Burke Eilers. “They will learn what’s behind running or managing a business as well as interviewing and maintaining a job. This is a work force and life skills-based program with so much potential.” The two organizations have worked together serving similar populations and are looking forward to collaborating again on this joint project.

The Historic Homestake Opera House has plans to expand their education and outreach programs, especially their partnership with the Lawrence County Teen Court Program.

“We love the idea of using various forms of art, particularly theater, to enrich the lives of young people who may be looking to find their way by encouraging them to engage in activities that are positive and impactful,” said Carrie Robley, programs manager at BHACF.

To learn more about BHACF and our grant opportunities, visit the website or contact Carrie Robley at carrie@bhacf.org

