Windy for a couple more days

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will remain breezy through the night with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph at times. Skies are mostly clear with low temperatures in the 40s with many and a few flirting with the 30s.

Warmer for Friday with highs in the 60s for many. Some spots could flirt with 70°. We are windy once again with gusts up to 50 mph at times. Skies are mostly sunny early on, but clouds will increase through the day. A few showers are possible from northwest South Dakota down into the Badlands.

The weekend will start off windy with gusts to 45 mph Saturday. Scattered clouds are expected with a few showers at times. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and much less windy with highs in the 50s for many.

Temperatures next week start off in the 50s Monday, then will climb to near 70° by Wednesday and stay close to that to end the week. Plenty of sunshine with not much wind.

