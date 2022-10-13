Vast majority of gun deaths in South Dakota are suicides

Gun Suicide Deaths
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 113 people in South Dakota died by gun violence; averaging more than two people every week. The startling fact is that 87 percent of those deaths were by suicide.

“The highest firearm suicide rates among those ages 44 and younger were for American Indian, Alaskan Native people. The highest rates for those ages 45 and older were among white people,” said report author Thomas Simon, associate director for science in the Division of Violence Prevention at the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention. .

A clinical director from Behavior Management systems laid out some of the signs for a loved one who might be suffering from suicidal thoughts.

“They’re isolating more; maybe you’re seeing more irritability with them, outbursts, anger; it can be mood swings. One day they might seem okay, the next day they’re not talking; they’re not doing anything; everybody’s unique and different; it’s really when you notice that something is different about them,” said Aimee Janvrin, Behavior Management Systems.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts or feelings, it is not a sign of weakness, and do not hesitate to ask for help. Call the Suicide and Crisis Prevention Hotline at 9-8-8.

