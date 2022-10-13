SD outperforms nation with average ACT score

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Each year, ACT serves millions of students, job seekers, schools, government agencies, and employers in the US and around the world and this year South Dakota’s average score outperformed the national average.

The state’s 2022 graduating class earned an average score of 21.5, which is above the national average of 19.8 and is highest among neighboring states as well. But when you take the state’s public-school test-takers only, the average composite score was 21.6, staying steady with last year’s ACT average score for South Dakota.

Average composite ACT scores 2018-22 (Humberto Giles-Sanchez)

Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson commented, the achievement is one to celebrate and is a reflection of the teaching and learning that goes on every day in South Dakota.

Nationally, the composite score for public school students fell slightly from 20.3 in 2021 to 19.8 in 2022.

The ACT composite score reflects sub-scores in English, math, reading, and science. For more information on the ACT, you can visit their website at act.org.

