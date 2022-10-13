Poochaween raising funds for Oglala Pet Project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Who says humans get to have all the fun this spooky season?

Tails N Training dog grooming and training say Halloween is for the dogs. This weekend they’re holding the annual Poochaween event, a Halloween party and costume contest for man’s best friend and the proceeds help other pets in need.

“The money goes to the Oglala Pet Project (OPP), a 100% volunteer-driven, community-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization located on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota,” said Janna Morehouse, the volunteer coordinator for OPP. “Despite daily life struggles, the Oglala people have tremendous spirit for all animals. OPP was founded to help community members care for their animals and improve the quality of life for pets through education, spay/neuter support, pet health resources, and the re-homing or networking of abandoned, abused, or unwanted pets on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Our work would not be possible without the volunteers who live on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and the support of individuals and organizations off the reservation. Working together we can make a difference. This is the 7th year for this event It started with just a fun idea to be festive and help out a local dog organization.”

“The 7th annual Poochaween is a Halloween party, dog costume contest with judging starting at 1:00 pm, games, door prizes, photos by Henry Roy Photography, and tons of fun!” said Rebecca Almy, a dog trainer, and groomer for Tails N Training. “The event is Sunday, October 16 from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and all the proceeds go to OPP.”

