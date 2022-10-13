Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8

South Dakota has a large group of voters who are undecided about expanding Medicaid.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University doesn’t clear up where voters stand on two major issues – Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana.

While a majority of South Dakotans (53 percent according to SDSU) support expanding Medicaid, there is a sizeable chunk of voters (27 percent) who are undecided. Only 20 percent are decidedly opposed.

South Dakota is among the 12 states that have not opted to increase Medicaid coverage to people making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level.

When it comes to Initiated Measure 27, recreational marijuana, voters seemed to have made a shift from 2020 when they did vote to legalize it.

The new SDSU poll shows 47 percent of voters are against recreational marijuana; 2 percentage points higher than those who approve. Only 8 percent say they are still undecided.

In 2020, recreational marijuana was approved by a 54 to 46 percent vote. However, it was successfully challenged in court.

