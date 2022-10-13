Lead bakery offers sweet treats to changing main street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cars lining Main Street, and stores owned by neighbors and friends, once common scenes in downtown cities.

The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy says a shift began after manufacturing jobs were no longer centered in many towns. Cities began their focus on corporations coming to town. Many of those corporations took up residence in new buildings on the outskirts of town.

Now, however, the vision is changing again. Many towns are focusing on downtown revitalization and in Lead one owner went to the Small Business Administration (SBA) to see what her community needed. From her conversations with the SBA, she landed on a bakery.

“It’s such a growing town, such a growing city. There is so much potential here and so many great locals and just that sense of community in this area. I wanted to be a part of that, and help be...help make this town thrive,” said Leigha Patterson, owner of Rustic Nook Bakery.

The bakery makes cakes, bread, and any other needs your sweet tooth may desire.

