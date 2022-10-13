Cooking Beef with Eric - London Broil

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite its fancy name, a London Broil is nothing more than a nice top round steak that has been marinated for several hours in a delicious set of ingredients.

For this recipe, for the marinade, combine 3/4 cup beef broth with 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add a tablespoon of soy sauce and a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce. Then add a teaspoon of salt and a half teaspoon of pepper. Pour into a resealable plastic bag, then add a 2-pound Top Round steak. Seal and refrigerate 6 hours or overnight, turning occasionally.

When ready to cook the steak, remove from the refrigerator, discard the marinade and let the steak rest to room temperature. Meanwhile, in a small bowl or measuring cup, combine 4 tablespoons of melted butter with a tablespoon of chervil (can use tarragon), 2 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice, a quarter teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Also add a teaspoon of parsley flakes and a teaspoon of Herbes de Provence. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the top round steak to the skillet; cover and cook 14 to 16 minutes, turning once. When steak is done to your liking, remove from pan and let rest 5 to 10 minutes. Slice into thin slices, and serve with the herbed butter and any leftover pan juices.

