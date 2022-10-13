About 25 percent of South Dakotans struggle paying the rent

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With rising inflations and housing costs, South Dakota ranks first in the nation for most people behind on rent.

MyEListing.com, a real estate marketplace, analyzed the US Census Bureau’s American Household Pulse Survey and found that 26 percent of renters in the state are having trouble keeping up with rent. That’s a jump from 18 percent just a year earlier. Nationally, 15 percent of renters are behind on payments.

Western South Dakota Community Action can help with rent costs.

“Help people catch up on delinquent rent or get people that are currently in between homes into a new home; and help out with deposit and the first couple of months of rent. It’s not a forever program, but it helps people get into a safe living environment,” said Shawn Burke, executive director for Western South Dakota Community Action.

If you need assistance with expenses, contact Western South Dakota Community Action to determine if you qualify.

