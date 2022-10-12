Windy weather and extreme fire danger continues into Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies with lows in the 30s for many tonight. Winds will be breezy, which could make the temperature feel like the 20s by time we wake up to begin the day.

Sunny skies are expected Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s. It will be windy again with gusts of 50 to 60 mph at times! This will once again lead to extreme fire danger across much of South Dakota and even Wyoming. We have done well preventing any new sparks during the strong winds, so let’s keep it up for the next few days and not have any new fires.

Friday will be windy, but each day will be a little less severe. Gusts will be up to 40-50 mph on Friday with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s making for a warmer end to the week.

The weekend will have temperatures falling closer to normal. It will be breezy on Saturday with gusts of 30-40 mph. A few showers will be possible around the northern hills region. Scattered clouds are expected. Sunday will be mostly sunny. Warmer air returns next week.

