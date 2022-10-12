Vince Dooley released from hospital after mild COVID-19 case

FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss from his wife Barbara during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Georgia says the 90-year-old Dooley was released from an Athens-area hospital on Monday, two days after he was admitted.

The school says he was treated for a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Dooley said in a statement he plans to attend No. 1 Georgia’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday and participate in a planned book signing.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs. He also served as athletic director until 2004.

