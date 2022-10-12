Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene just before 1 p.m.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENLO PARK, Calif. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in California was killed Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Antique cars up for auction
Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor
Kirk Thibodeaux.
La. trooper admits paying hotel clerk $200 for sex, records say
For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked at about $4 a gallon.
Gas prices rise nationwide, is relief in sight for our area?

Latest News

Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
Rapid City Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
President Joe Biden is shown at the White House. Biden is going west Wednesday, with stops in...
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after admitting to vandalizing his own...
Man admits to vandalizing own property to resemble political attack
Fresh seafood is shown for sale at a grocery store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Surfside,...
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%