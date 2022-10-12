Recreation marijuana could bring millions of dollars into the state if legalized

The use of marijuana for medical conditions is legal in South Dakota.
The use of marijuana for medical conditions is legal in South Dakota.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the general election less than a month away, many South Dakota voters are already casting their ballots.

One issue voters will decide is Initiated Measure 27. If passed, it would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state.

According to a report by the Motley Fool, which broke down the marijuana tax revenue by state, the sales tax from marijuana could potentially generate millions for South Dakota.

In places like Colorado, where marijuana is legal for recreational use, the state reported a sales tax revenue in 2021 of more than $423 million.

The report found that if recreational marijuana is legalized in South Dakota, the state could generate more than $14 million within three years.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Antique vehicle
Antique cars up for auction
Noem campaign cuts new ad on transgender sports
Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor
Kirk Thibodeaux.
La. trooper admits paying hotel clerk $200 for sex, records say

Latest News

Windy
Strong winds will lead to extreme fire danger Thursday
Custer Search and Rescue had to get a man out of a private cave in the Black Hills.
Custer SAR team rescues man from cave
Hill City resident and reptile competing for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
Hill City man and his reptile compete for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
New release from award-winning author combines humor and mystery in a western tale.
New release from award-winning author combines humor and mystery in a western tale