Final concept report for airport expansion gets the green light

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An expansion is in the works at the Rapid City Regional Airport that has the potential for more flights with the addition of 5 new gates.

The September airport board meeting ended with confusion over some of the costs of the project. But on Tuesday, design and construction contractor Mead & Hunt explained in more detail what was involved in their fee.

“First project is going to be what we call ‘behind the house’ is the baggage, screening, and circulation area. The second part of the project is a concourse expansion, and the third project would address rental car space and administrative offices,” said Mead & Hunt project manager Rod Senn.

During the meeting on Tuesday, they also approved the final concept report for the expansion.

“So, right now what was approved was the final concept report,” said Rapid City Regional Airport deputy airport director Toni Broom. “Previously, the board had considered whether we wanted to build out to 10 gates or 12 gates, after further study, they determined that we should go with the 12-gate option.”

This comes after some previous confusion on how much the proposed contract with Mead & Hunt would’ve originally cost.

“I think the concept shown looks great and they’re nice and everything like that, but at what cost is that?” asked a Rapid City Regional Airport board member. “What is our top-end budget and how do we match the design to meet that need?”

But after Tuesday this issue was resolved.

Plus, the airport has more plans for some of the extra room the project is expected to bring.

“It’s going to open up a lot more room in the hold areas, we’re going to be able to expand our food and beverage offerings out there as well, and we’ll be able to make some other improvements,” said Broom.

She added that all these improvements will be done with travelers in mind.

“Especially around rally time, so this is just going to make a much more pleasant experience,” said Broom.

The board’s approval of the increase of around $1 million for the contract of Mead & Hunt will bring up the total for the planning and design contract to around $8.2 million, with the total cost of the expansion estimated to be around $169 million.

Rapid City Regional Airport's footprint will increase by 34,945 square feet (Mead & Hunt)

The project schedule in the original contract with Mead & Hunt puts the entire project at about 68 weeks:

Concept Design Phase (12 weeks)

Schematic Design Phase (12 weeks)

Design Development (15 weeks)

Construction Documents (23 weeks)

Bid Phase (six weeks)

