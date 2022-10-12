Custer SAR team rescues man from cave

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer County Search and Rescue was able to save a man stuck in a cave this past weekend.

Officials say the man was exploring a cave on private property with a group known for finding areas deep in caves.

The man was able to get into a tight space in the cave but could not get out. His crew made several unsuccessful attempts to free him.

He was located by Search and Rescue about 40 minutes away from the cave entrance. After being aided by the rescue workers and recuperating from the experience, the man was able to crawl out of the cave and receive medical attention.

Custer County Search and Rescue says people with little caving experience should not enter any cave opening without proper training.

