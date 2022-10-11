A windy week ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild overnight with low temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Clouds quickly move in during the morning hours and become mostly cloudy. Showers will be possible at times and the wind will really pick up. Gusts will reach 50 mph or higher for the South Dakota plains. A Wind Advisory is in place for some counties from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. High temperatures will happen in the morning or middle of the day for many, then temperatures are expected to drop through the afternoon.

The windiest day of them all is expected Wednesday where gusts could reach 60 mph for much of the area. Temperatures will be in the 50s with scattered clouds. It will remain breezy Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the 50s and 60s with sunny skies, then temperatures warm up into the 70s Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will range from the 50s to the 60s over the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.