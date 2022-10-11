A windy week ahead

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild overnight with low temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Clouds quickly move in during the morning hours and become mostly cloudy. Showers will be possible at times and the wind will really pick up. Gusts will reach 50 mph or higher for the South Dakota plains. A Wind Advisory is in place for some counties from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. High temperatures will happen in the morning or middle of the day for many, then temperatures are expected to drop through the afternoon.

The windiest day of them all is expected Wednesday where gusts could reach 60 mph for much of the area. Temperatures will be in the 50s with scattered clouds. It will remain breezy Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the 50s and 60s with sunny skies, then temperatures warm up into the 70s Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will range from the 50s to the 60s over the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Participants enjoyed handing out candy to those who came out to enjoy the parade.
Rapid City celebrates Native American Day with a parade
The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan...
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello to the community
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City
For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked at about $4 a gallon.
Gas prices rise nationwide, is relief in sight for our area?
A prayer service was held to honor the missing or murdered indigenous women at the Black Hills...
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Much Warmer Today; Windy and Much Cooler Tuesday through Thursday
Weather
Warm to start the work week.
Warmer weather arrives for the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool Today, but Sunny and Milder this Weekend!