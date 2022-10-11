Very windy with extreme fire danger Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds will weaken overnight, however could be breezy at times. More clouds to the north as a few showers are possible after midnight and into the morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s by morning.

Plenty of morning clouds are expected, but will clear out through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for the area and it will be very windy. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible on the South Dakota plains, where Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in place.

Strong winds will create critical fire danger and much of the area will be elevated to the extreme category. If a fire were to start, the strong winds tomorrow would push the fire drastically. We must do our part and prevent a wildfire from starting.

Another windy day is likely on Thursday with highs in the 50s for many. Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible at times. Friday will be warmer and less windy, but still breezy. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible for some.

Saturday remains breezy with scattered clouds passing through. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s to kick off the weekend and fall into the 50s for Sunday, with much less wind.

