Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania

Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By WFMZ staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WFMZ) - Two people were hurt when a dynamite truck exploded in Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatchers say the blast happened on Monday. Officials say there are no details about what led up to the explosion.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion and say federal, state and local authorities have been notified.

The two victims are expected to survive.

“So far is some property damage, and we do have a few people that are were injured, but it’s non life threatening. It’s not critical,” said Michael, regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Participants enjoyed handing out candy to those who came out to enjoy the parade.
Rapid City celebrates Native American Day with a parade
The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan...
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello to the community
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City
Demonstrators gathered at the park at noon to encourage women to vote in this year’s midterm...
‘Women’s Wave’ rallies for reproductive rights in Rapid City
A prayer service was held to honor the missing or murdered indigenous women at the Black Hills...
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
Catchers sharpen skills at weekend camp
Native American Day brought together the indigenous community to walk for the children lost at...
Memorial walk includes a ground blessing of the Rapid City Indian boarding school site
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement