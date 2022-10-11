SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A poll conducted by South Dakota State University shows the race for South Dakota’s Governor’s seat might be closer than expected.

SDSU surveyed 565 registered voters who answered questions about the upcoming November election. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4%, the same as other state-wide polls.

The results of the study show Gov. Kristi Noem, the Republican incumbent, leads the race with 45% against her Democratic challenger Jamie Smith, who has 41%. With a 4% margin of error, the two candidates are running a very tight race.

Undecided voters and those voting across party lines

With 14% of respondents who say they are still “undecided,” there are approximately twice as many Republicans who are deciding who to stand behind. Experts conducting the study say these votes will determine the outcome of the election.

The results of the SDSU poll show, which is conducted by the School of American and Global Studies, show that while the majority of voters are falling within their party, there is a higher degree of dissent among Republicans, with about 7% of self-identified Republicans saying they were voting for Senator Smith and 3% of Democrats indicating they would defect toward Noem.

There are many reasons why voters may have switched their vote, however. The study says the impact of the Roe v. Wade overturn could only be determined after careful analysis after the election.

Democrats have an advantage among female voters

Since surveys conducted in 2018, Democrats have gained a higher advantage among women voters, which reflects the national trend. The gender gap between female and male voters in South Dakota is 13% in support of the governor. Since a similar gender gap exists in the Thune-Bengs Senate race, experts say the gender gap is a result of the Republican Party’s greater weakness amongst women voters.

Results of the poll

Those who conducted the study say they still expect the race to be relatively close, as was Noem’s 2018 win. SDSU’s poll finds Smith’s victory is still in the cards but may be challenging given the political landscape of the state.

The Senatorial race

According to the SDSU poll, support for Senator Thune among men and women shows a difference of 12% however Thune is still leading among women by a “pretty large margin” against his Democratic challenger Brian Bengs. There are more undecided women than men and experts predict the majority of the undecided women will ultimately side with their party.

