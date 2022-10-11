Reports: Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2014.(Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Legendary actress Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, according to several news outlets.

Her family reported her death on Tuesday, according to NBC News and People Magazine.

The London-born actress graced screens, theaters and stages for decades.

Lansbury notable roles included the crime-solving novelist Jessica Fletcher in “Murder, She Wrote” and Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated movie “Beauty and the Beast.”

