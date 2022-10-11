Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello to the community
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City
For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked at about $4 a gallon.
Gas prices rise nationwide, is relief in sight for our area?
Tracey Quint (left), Jamie Smith (center), Gov. Kristi Noem (right) take part in the Dakota...
Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
Kirk Thibodeaux.
La. trooper admits paying hotel clerk $200 for sex, records say

Latest News

Cheri Sloniker has had her service dog for more than seven years.
Woman says she can’t find a place to live because she has a service dog
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
The council president was caught on audio targeting a colleague's child with racist comments.
Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks
The council president was caught on audio targeting a colleague's child with racist comments.
Los Angeles Council president resigns over racist comments