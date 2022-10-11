Explosion at ammunition manufacturing facility kills one in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A report by Alpha Media USA says one person is dead following an explosion at a manufacturing facility northeast of Clear Lake.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Tech Ord just after 2 p.m. Monday on a report of an explosion with a person injured.

Tech Ord produces ammunition pellets, release cartridges, aircraft pyrotechnics, and similarly related components. Authorities say the explosion happened outside of a building, and the man injured in the accident was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, are investigating the incident.

