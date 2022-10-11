Celebrating Native American Day at Crazy Horse Memorial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For more than three decades, 32 years to be exact, South Dakota has observed Native American Day.

“This is an annual celebration known as Native American Day. In 1990, Gov. George S. Mickelson made a declaration that in South Dakota, it’ll be named Native American Day in lieu of Columbus Day, honoring Indigenous cultures that call this place home,” said Andrew Dunehoo, museum and cultural affairs director at Crazy Horse Memorial.

In many Indigenous cultures, hoop dancing represents healing and positive feelings while sharing stories.

“And so it’s very cherished that our relatives that have the gift of hoop dance to share the knowledge and skill with the world. It represents the health and vitality that our culture that our people once had,” said Marla Bull Bear, executive director of Lakota Youth Development.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.