Catchers sharpen skills at fall camp

Two-day camp hosted by Colorado Catchers
Catchers sharpen skills at weekend camp
By Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Baseball may not begin for high school athletes for a few months, but catchers have already put on their pads to learn more about one of the most difficult defensive positions in the sport. Ben Burns caught up with the organizer of the camp to hear more about what it takes to defend home plate.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Participants enjoyed handing out candy to those who came out to enjoy the parade.
Rapid City celebrates Native American Day with a parade
The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan...
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello to the community
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City
Demonstrators gathered at the park at noon to encourage women to vote in this year’s midterm...
‘Women’s Wave’ rallies for reproductive rights in Rapid City
A prayer service was held to honor the missing or murdered indigenous women at the Black Hills...
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women

Latest News

SDM soccer 10-9
Hardrockers lose sixth straight soccer match
South Dakota Mines Volleyball
Hardrockers put up strong fight against Mavericks
South Dakota Mines Volleyball
Hardrockers put up strong fight against Mavericks
SDSU 10-8
Jackrabbits thump Coyotes in South Dakota rivalry game