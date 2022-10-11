Catchers sharpen skills at fall camp
Two-day camp hosted by Colorado Catchers
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Baseball may not begin for high school athletes for a few months, but catchers have already put on their pads to learn more about one of the most difficult defensive positions in the sport. Ben Burns caught up with the organizer of the camp to hear more about what it takes to defend home plate.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.