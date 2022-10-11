Becoming Windy and a Bit cooler Today; Very Windy Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong cold front will bring gusty winds later today along with clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two. Wind Advisories are in effect. Temperatures will turn cooler behind the front.

Even stronger winds can be expected Wednesday as low pressure moves east across southern Canada and high altitude winds are translated down to the surface. High Wind Warnings are in effect tomorrow for northwest through west-central South Dakota. Gusts to 60 and 65 miles per hour will be likely.

Thursday will still be windy, but less wind and warmer temperatures can be expected Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello to the community
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City
For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked at about $4 a gallon.
Gas prices rise nationwide, is relief in sight for our area?
Tracey Quint (left), Jamie Smith (center), Gov. Kristi Noem (right) take part in the Dakota...
Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
Kirk Thibodeaux.
La. trooper admits paying hotel clerk $200 for sex, records say

Latest News

A windy week ahead
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Much Warmer Today; Windy and Much Cooler Tuesday through Thursday
Weather
Warm to start the work week.
Warmer weather arrives for the weekend