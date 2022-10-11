Becoming Windy and a Bit cooler Today; Very Windy Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong cold front will bring gusty winds later today along with clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two. Wind Advisories are in effect. Temperatures will turn cooler behind the front.

Even stronger winds can be expected Wednesday as low pressure moves east across southern Canada and high altitude winds are translated down to the surface. High Wind Warnings are in effect tomorrow for northwest through west-central South Dakota. Gusts to 60 and 65 miles per hour will be likely.

Thursday will still be windy, but less wind and warmer temperatures can be expected Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.