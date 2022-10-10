Warm to start the work week.

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Monday looks to be the last call for warm temperatures highs look to range from the upper 60s to upper 70s with gradually clearing skies.

Tuesday night a cold front looking to make its way into the region, this will bring cooler temperatures and the chance for showers Tuesday night. Along with the cold front gusty conditions will persist from Tuesday until Wednesday.

Temperatures will slowly increase as we head into Thursday where drier conditions will stay around as we head into the weekend.

