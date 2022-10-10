Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women

10 PM KOTA Territory News - Sunday
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women.

The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.

The founder of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society Lily Mendoza said that for many who have had to go through a situation like this, this was a way to let them know that they are not alone.

”We just feel that it’s really critical for us to remember our stolen sisters and those who are still missing and have been murdered,” said Mendoza “That’s what we do as Lakota people, we remember them in through prayer,”

